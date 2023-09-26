Update on Draft Immigration Policy

Initial public consultation on the draft Immigration Policy concluded at the end of 2022. Since that time the Safety, Security and Home Affairs (SS&HA) Portfolio have been collating responses and liaising with Ministers and Elected Members to consider these.

A number of responses were received and as a result the policy is being revised and expanded. The revision will mean that the policy provides greater detail into the background on the need to develop a new Immigration Policy for St Helena, and the drivers for the specific changes proposed.

These amendments are currently being drafted, following which Ministers and Elected Members will be provided further opportunity to review the updated policy and options, before it is released once again for public comment.

Whilst it was expected that we would be further through the policy making process at this stage, the responses received during the first stage of consultation have been crucial in helping to inform the development of the policy.

The Public Service apologises for the delay, but it is important to ensure that any policy put forward is fit for purpose and meets the ethos of a sustainable environment that creates opportunity and inspires social and economic progress, in-line with the Ministerial Vision. Consultation is critical element of this.

The public are thanked for their input into the initial consultation stages, and are encouraged to view the new policy when it comes out for public consultation.

SHG

26 September 2023