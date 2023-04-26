St Helena Government

UK State Awards – 2024 Year Honours: Overseas & International Honours List & Local Government Awards – Extended Deadline

26 April 2023

The public is advised that nominations are being invited for the:

  • 2024 New Year Honours
  • Certificate and Badge of Honour
  • Acts of Bravery Award
  • Badge of St Helena
  • Freedom of the City of Jamestown.

Further information on these awards can be obtained from the Press Releases page of the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2023/news/call-for-nominations-for-uk-state-2024-birthday-honours-and-st-helena-government-awards/, or from the Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Completed forms should be returned to the Castle in a sealed envelope marked ‘Confidential’ addressed to ‘The Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee’, by the extended deadline of Friday, 12 May 2023.

