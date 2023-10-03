St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Uk State Awards – 2024 Birthday Honours: Overseas & International Honours List & Local Government Awards

3 October 2023

The public is advised that nominations are being invited for the:

  • 2024 Birthday Honours
  • Certificate and Badge of Honour
  • Acts of Bravery Award
  • Badge of St Helena
  • Freedom of the City of Jamestown.

Further information on these awards can be obtained from the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2023/press-releases/call-for-nominations-for-uk-state-2024-birthday-honours-and-st-helena-government-awards-2/ or from the Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively from this week’s edition of the local newspapers.

Completed forms should be returned to the Castle in a sealed envelope marked ‘Confidential’, addressed to ‘The Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee’, by Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

