Uk State Awards – 2024 Birthday Honours: Overseas & International Honours List & Local Government Awards

3 October 2023
The public is advised that nominations are being invited for the:
- 2024 Birthday Honours
- Certificate and Badge of Honour
- Acts of Bravery Award
- Badge of St Helena
- Freedom of the City of Jamestown.
Further information on these awards can be obtained from the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2023/press-releases/call-for-nominations-for-uk-state-2024-birthday-honours-and-st-helena-government-awards-2/ or from the Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively from this week’s edition of the local newspapers.
Completed forms should be returned to the Castle in a sealed envelope marked ‘Confidential’, addressed to ‘The Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee’, by Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
SHG
