Uk State Awards – 2024 Birthday Honours: Overseas & International Honours List & Local Government Awards

The public is advised that nominations are being invited for the:

2024 Birthday Honours

Certificate and Badge of Honour

Acts of Bravery Award

Badge of St Helena

Freedom of the City of Jamestown.

Further information on these awards can be obtained from the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/2023/press-releases/call-for-nominations-for-uk-state-2024-birthday-honours-and-st-helena-government-awards-2/ or from the Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively from this week’s edition of the local newspapers.

Completed forms should be returned to the Castle in a sealed envelope marked ‘Confidential’, addressed to ‘The Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee’, by Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

#StHelena #BirthdayHonours #BadgeOfHonour

SHG

3 October 2023