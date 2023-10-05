UK Parliament Week 2023 – Get Involved

UK Parliament Week is an annual event that promotes awareness of the role and functions of the UK Parliament. This year’s event will be held between 6–12 November. As British Citizens, people living in the British Overseas Territories can, and are encouraged to, engage with UK Parliament week.

The week’s activities hope to educate St Helena residents, especially young persons, on how they can get involved with Parliament through initiatives such as debates, resources for schools and digital engagement tools. You can sign up and claim your free parliament week kit at www.ukparliamentweek.org/en/sign-up/.

More information on UK Parliament Week can be found at www.ukparliamentweek.org.

#SHG #ParliamentWeek

SHG

4 October 2023