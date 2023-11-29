Temporary one way traffic system

The public are advised thata temporary one way system will be in place in the direction of Gordons Post to Hutts Gate along Tomb Road on Friday, 1 December 2023, from 9am to 12 noon.

Traffic wishing to travel in the opposite direction will be diverted from Hutts Gate to Gordons Post via The Dungeon, as per the map below:

The one way system will be clearly signed and will be removed as soon as no longer required.

The one way system has been put in place in order to more safely manage traffic and ease congestion, given the anticipated increase in vehicle volumes due to the visit of the MV Azamara Pursuit cruise ship. This is the same process as has been put in place in previous years, and for the last cruise ship visit, and is likely to also be a feature during future cruise ship visits.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their understanding in this matter.

SHG

29 November 2023