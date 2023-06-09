Statistical Updates: Arrivals And Departures

The latest statistical updates have been released for Arrivals and Departures data on Tuesday 06 June 2023. For the month of April 2023, there were a total of 323 arrivals. This is more than twice the number of arrivals compared to the same period in 2022 (155). Of these April 2023 arrivals, 291 arrived by air and the remaining 32 by sea. Leisure arrivals numbered 199, the majority (68%) were non-Saint Helenian tourist visitors.

Additional statistical series and indicators are available at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics as well as published statistical reports, including Statistical Bulletins.

We welcome comments and suggestions on any of the statistics published by the Statistics Office. Please contact the team by telephone on 22138, via email through: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh or visit the office in person on the top floor of the Post Office Building, Jamestown.

