St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority – 9th Annual Report on quality of services provided by Connect Saint Helena Ltd (2021/22)

17 January 2023

The St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority has today issued its 9th Annual Report on quality of services provided by Connect Saint Helena Ltd. This report covers the period of the financial year 2021/22. 

This report can be found on the Public Information, Reports and Policies page of the SHG website via www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/ and a hard copy is available at the Public Library in Jamestown. 

The report can be viewed via the direct link www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/URA-Report-21-22-final.pdf.

Issued on behalf of the St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority                        

