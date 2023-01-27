St Helena Public Accounts Committee visiting the UK and Welsh Parliaments

At the invitation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK Branch (CPA UK), a delegation departed St Helena on 22 January 2023 on a mission to the UK.

The delegation is formed of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chair, Members and the Clerk. They will be visiting the UK and Welsh Parliaments with a view to strengthening the relationship between the PACs of St Helena’s Legislative Council, the UK Parliament and Welsh Parliament (Senedd Cymru).

As part of the UK Overseas Territories Project (UKOTP), the delegation will participate in a programme of work aimed at exploring international good practice in parliamentary oversight of public finance.

The CPA UK, in partnership with the National Audit Office (NAO) and the Government Internal Audit Agency (GIAA), deliver the UK Overseas Territories Project. The UKOTP is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and provides support and technical assistance to strengthen public financial management and enhance good governance across the UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs).

The delegation (with the exception of Councillor Dr Essex who attends the Trade Workshop) will return to St Helena on 4 February 2023 and a report of the visit will be made publicly available.

St Helena Public Accounts Committee

27 January 2023