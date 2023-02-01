Side Path Road Officially Reopened

Side Path Road was officially reopened on Thursday, 19 January 2023, marked with a small ceremony at the Brow, Napoleon Street, at 13:15. The road reopened to vehicular traffic in December 2022, following comprehensive rehabilitation works to widen the road, install improved road drainage and construct a new road base and surface.

The ceremony was led by HE Governor Nigel Phillips CBE. In his welcome remarks, the Governor gave special thanks to key people involved with the project, both locally and from the UK Government.

Deputy Director of the Overseas Territories Directorate from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Adam Pile OBE, who was visiting the Island as part of the FCDO Financial Aid Mission (FAM), then officially reopened Side Path Road.

Adam concluded:

“Although the road has been open to the public since late last year, it was great to be here to see it officially reopen following such extensive works. The works were funded from the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) and replaced a road that had come to the end of its maintainable life. The completion of this project ensures that this critical piece of Island infrastructure will be fit for use by the public for many decades to come.”

L-R: Richard Wotton, Minister Mark Brooks, Adam Pile, HE Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, Alfreda Yon, Shelley Thomas, Kyle Shoesmith, Melvyn Henry, and Christopher Williams

#StHelena #SidePathRoad #FCDO #EDIP

SHG

1 February 2023