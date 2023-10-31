Side Path Road Closures

As noted in the update of 20 October, Sunday closures of Side Path Road are being considered where this may help to accelerate the completion of Field Road rehabilitation works.

A request has been received from the contractor for two Sunday closures during November to enable them to complete the works faster. The Highways Authority has considered and approved these. Side Path Road will therefore be closed on 5 November and 19 November 2023.

Road closure and diversion signs will be in place, with access to and from Jamestown still being available via Constitution Hill Road and Ladder Hill Road.

With the low levels of traffic generally experienced on Sundays, the contractor will not be implementing any further traffic management measures.

For any questions regarding the Field Road site works, please contact the EDIP Site Supervisor, Mr Chris Williams, by telephone on 67424.

#StHelena #Field Road #EDIP

SHG

31 October 2023