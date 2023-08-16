Safety and Anti-Social Behaviour Patrols

As the public will be aware, residents of Jamestown and especially the lower half of Jamestown, are being effected by anti-social behaviour, with a number of incidents of criminal activity leading to the needless damage of SHG and private properties.

It is a minority of people harming their own community, but incidents of drunkenness, criminal damage, and general anti-social behaviour continues to be a blight on the community, and a concern for many living in the area. Such activity has a long lasting effect on residents and those who work in the vicinity. It also has far reaching reputational damage to the Island.

SHG is working with the UK Representative’s Office in London on gaining financial support from external sources to help tackle the issue. This includes extra lighting, CCTV, equipment for youth engagement, and other funds to support greater opportunities and activities for young adults. While support may be identified – it is not the answer, personal and parental responsibility must be taken.

However in light of the school holidays and to try and address the immediate concerns, we are looking to instate civilian security patrols in and around the Castle and Castle Gardens on a Friday and Saturday night. From Friday, 18 August 2023, you may see people in high-vis jackets walking around the area and reporting any concerns to the authorities. This will be on a trial basis, and is not a long-term solution to the issue. We must all work together to combat this behaviour, but the Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio hopes this may help in reducing incidents.

SHG

16 August 2023