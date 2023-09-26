RSHP Welcome Sentencing in Sergio Bran Case

The Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) have welcomed the sentencing last week of Dr Sergio Bran, following prior guilty pleas, and hope that this in some way provides a degree of closure to the members of the community whose lives have been affected.

The investigation itself was both complex and extensive, requiring additional resourcing from the UK to support criminal investigators already on the Island. The investigation conducted by the RSHP was perhaps the most comprehensive undertaken in St Helena in recent years and required collaboration from many different agencies and specialists, both on-Island and overseas.

Tribute must be paid to the victims and all affected by this case. They have shown tremendous bravery and resilience through what has been an incredibly challenging period. Hopefully this outcome will go some small way in allowing them to move forward with their lives.

The case officer, DC Rick Crowther, said:

“The investigation was long and extensive, due to a number of factors, so it is now pleasing to finally get some justice for the victims whom Mr Bran has admitted to recklessly wounding. I would like to thank the Health and Social Care Portfolio for initially raising their concern regarding the practises of Mr Bran and for their continued cooperation. But mostly I will remember this investigation for the strength and courage shown by the victims, and everyone who came forward, for staying with this case to its conclusion.”

The senior investigating officer, DCI Pete Found, said:

“It is credit to the hard work and tenacity of a number of skilled investigators, as well as the trust and bravery shown by numerous members of the public, that this matter has been concluded in this way. Hopefully this outcome provides some reassurance to the community as a whole that Royal St Helena Police will deal with all matters, irrespective of complexity or sensitivity, in a way which ultimately delivers justice to victims and makes the Island safer for us all.”

SHG

26 September 2023