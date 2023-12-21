Restricted Access to Jamestown Wharf and Lower Rupert’s

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

Jamestown Wharf

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Saturday, 23 December, Sunday, 24 December, and Wednesday, 27 December 2023, due to the arrival of the Maria Da Paz and subsequent cargo operations. Restricted access will also apply to the Lower Wharf on 25 and 26 December 2023.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Lower Rupert’s

The public is also advised that the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Saturday, 23 December 2023, to Wednesday, 27 December 2023, due to the arrival of the Maria Da Paz and will remain closed until the vessel has departed.

Port Control would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

21 December 2023