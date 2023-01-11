Restricted Access to Jamestown Wharf

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control.

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Thursday, 12 January 2023, due to the arrival of the cruise ship MV Seven Seas Voyager.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public is also advised that while MV Seven Seas Voyager is in Port, a 200 meter exclusion zone around the ship must be adhered to by all marine traffic.

SHG

