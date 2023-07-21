21 July 2023
From Monday 24 July 2023 and until further notice, the Tourist Office at the Canister, Jamestown, will be operating reduced opening hours for walk-ins. These will now be from 8.30am to 12.30pm, Mondays to Fridays.
SHG
21 July 2023
21 July 2023
From Monday 24 July 2023 and until further notice, the Tourist Office at the Canister, Jamestown, will be operating reduced opening hours for walk-ins. These will now be from 8.30am to 12.30pm, Mondays to Fridays.
SHG
21 July 2023
Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh