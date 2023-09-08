R2 Project: Rehabilitation of Field Road Update

Further to the Press Release issued on 30 August 2023, the Highways Authority has now approved the closure of Field Road from Monday 18 September 2023. This closure is to enable the rehabilitation works to begin.

Field Road will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic, including emergency vehicles, until the works are completed. This is expected to be in approximately nine months’ time. Access to Rupert’s Valley will be via the Haul Road for the duration of the Field Road construction works.

Further updates will be issued as the works progress, and will include advance notice of any short-term closures of Side Path Road. Such closures may be occasionally required to ensure the safety of road users when excavation works are being undertaken above Side Path.

#StHelena #FieldRoad #EDIP

SHG

8 September 2023