Public Talk On Plant Diseases Affecting The Peaks National Park

The Environment, Natural Resources and Planning portfolio is holding a public talk at The Museum, Jamestown on Wednesday 5 July 2023 from 7pm for approximately one hour.

The talk will update the St Helena public on the latest research being undertaken on plant diseases affecting endemic plants within the Peaks National Park. An update on access management within the National Park will also be provided.

The talk will be given by staff from the portfolio and will be followed by a question and answer session.