Public Cyber Security Workshops

Do you want to know how to keep yourself, your family or your business safe on the internet? If you do then why not attend the ‘Staying Safe in Cyberspace’ workshops which are taking place around the Island.

These workshops are free and open to anyone of any age, wanting to learn more about cyber security and staying safe online. You will learn about different types of cyber security threats, how to identify them, how to respond to them and what safeguards you can put in place to protect yourself, your family and your business.

The next workshop will take place this Thursday, 5 October, at Blue Hill Community Centre from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The final workshop will take place at:

Sandy Bay Community Centre on Wednesday, 11 October: 7pm – 8.30pm and not Thursday, 19 October 2023, as previously advertised.

We look forward to seeing you there!

SHG

3 October 2023