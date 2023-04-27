Prince Andrew School holds annual Certificate and Awards Ceremony

Students, parents and invited guests gathered at Prince Andrew School (PAS) Hall to celebrate the annual Certificate and Awards Ceremony today, Thursday 27 April 2023.



The Ceremony, to award students their certificates for exams that were taken in May/June 2022, began with an inspirational speech by Acting Governor, Greg Gibson.



The first round of presentations were to award former year 9, 11, 12 and 13 students their certificates in the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE), Vocationally Recognised Qualifications (VRQ), Foundation Certificate of Secondary Education (FCSE) in French, Advanced Subsidiary, and A-Levels.



Shortly after, presentations were made for individual achievements:

Award Awardee Jean Beadon Art Award Hathaikan Sawangwong The Governor’s Award for Excellence at Key Stage 3 Blane Bennett and Bobbi Clingham The PTA Student of the Year Award Vivienne Ponsford (Year 11) Katie-Raye Williams (Year 13) SURE Sponsorship Awards Vivienne Ponsford (Year 11) Jacob Williams (Year 11) The Jeanette Williams Maths Awards Jacob Williams (Year 11) Kirsten Augustus (Year 13) The English Language Awards Vivienne Ponsford (Year 11) Katie-Raye Williams (Year 13) Eliza Mary Lloyd Trust Agriculture Award Blake Benjamin-Peters Bishop Houghton Award Kaelyn Thomas The Joy George Award (recognising outstanding work at KS3) William Caswell, Diederik Robbertse and Jayann Fowler

In addition, Year 12 student, Ashlie Thomas, was awarded a certificate from the Royal Saint Helena Police Service for undertaking an act of courage and bravery and for being an outstanding member of the Student Council and bravely supporting a vulnerable student.



The Ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from Student President, Stefan Thomas, and Vice Student President, Rianne Joshua, and closing remarks from Chief Minister, Julie Thomas.



Prince Andrew School Head Teacher, Penny Bowers, concluded:



“Well done to all awardees today, and especially those who achieved special awards – your dedication to your studies have paid off! We are very pleased for all of our students who have worked hard and achieved their certificates. We wish them all well from PAS as they embark on the next stage of their journey!”



27 April 2022

