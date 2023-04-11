Post Box Walks – Maintenance & Improvements Completed

11 April 2023
The public are advised that the trail repair works required on eleven of the Post Box Walks have now been completed and the walks are open as normal.
In November 2022 an assessment of all Post Box Walks highlighted a number of repair and improvement works required on several of the walks. This included path widening, repair and construction of steps, and installing new boxes and signs.
The works were undertaken using EDIP micro-project funding, improvements were made to the following walks:
- Lot’s Wife Ponds
- Flagstaff
- Great Stone Top
- Sandy Bay Barn
- The Barn (Longwood)
- Prosperous Bay
- Heart Shaped Waterfall
- High Hill
- Sharks Valley
- Sugar Loaf
- Manati Bay
All works were completed by the local contractors at a total cost of £32,048.13.
The public are thanked for their patience and understanding whilst the repair works were in progress.
SHG
