Post Box Walks – Maintenance & Improvements Completed

The public are advised that the trail repair works required on eleven of the Post Box Walks have now been completed and the walks are open as normal.

In November 2022 an assessment of all Post Box Walks highlighted a number of repair and improvement works required on several of the walks. This included path widening, repair and construction of steps, and installing new boxes and signs.

The works were undertaken using EDIP micro-project funding, improvements were made to the following walks:

Lot’s Wife Ponds

Flagstaff

Great Stone Top

Sandy Bay Barn

The Barn (Longwood)

Prosperous Bay

Heart Shaped Waterfall

High Hill

Sharks Valley

Sugar Loaf

Manati Bay

All works were completed by the local contractors at a total cost of £32,048.13.

The public are thanked for their patience and understanding whilst the repair works were in progress.

Additional earth steps installed at Flagstaff Change of guide ropes and anchor bolts at Sandy Bay Barn Earth stone steps at Great Stone Top Signs at Manati Bay Signs at Prosperous Bay

SHG

11 April 2023