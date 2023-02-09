St Helena Government

Post Box Walks’ Infrastructure Maintenance

9 February 2023

The public are advised that infrastructure maintenance works will be carried out on the following Post Box Walks:

Post Box WalkStart Date
Great Stone Top13 February 2023
Lots Wife Ponds13 February 2023
The Barn20 February 2023
Prosperous Bay27 February 2023

The walks will remain open, but persons are asked to be vigilant when approaching the construction areas. 

These works are not part of the routine maintenance contract but are part of the Infrastructure Trail Repair Works to the Post Box Walks which are being funded from the EDIP Micro Project budget.

The public will be informed when these works are completed and are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

9 February 2023

