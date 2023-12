Customers are advised that the Post and Customer Services Centre will close at 1pm on Friday 15 December 2023. Normal business will resume at 8.45am on Saturday 16 December 2023.

Benefit recipients that collect their payments from the centre are advised that, if not collected by 1pm on Friday 15 December, benefits can be collected on Saturday 16 December, between the hours of 8.45am and 12noon.

SHG

14 December 2023