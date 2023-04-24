Police Appeal for Information – Theft of vegetables

St Helena Police are seeking information about the theft of vegetables from the SHAPE Centre, in Sandy Bay.

The vegetables were stolen from the garden of the SHAPE clients between Saturday, 15 April, and Sunday, 16April 2023.

SHAPE plays a crucial role in supporting the Island’s disabled and vulnerable adults, and this crime was committed against some of our most vulnerable adults in the community. SHAPE are highly reliant on the funds that they produce at the centre, and part of that funding is from growing their own vegetables. The clients also purchase seeds from their own money and manage their planting themselves.

Police are aware that there was a large number of people in the area of the Sandy Bay Community Centre on Sunday, 16 April. If anyone who was in this area saw the crime being committed or thinks they might have any information as to who committed the crime, they are encouraged to contact the Police Officer of their choice by telephone on 22626 or by email through cid@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

