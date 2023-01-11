Police Appeal For Information – Suspected Theft Of Football Trophy

The Royal Saint Helena Police are currently investigating the suspected theft of a football trophy from the Harbour View area of Jamestown. The trophy was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, 21 December 2022, around 5.30am. The trophy is described as silver in colour with black strings attached and is approximately 2ft in height.

If anyone has any information which may assist with this investigation, regardless of how minor it may seem, please contact the police officer of your choice on tel: 22626 or email: cid@sainthelena.gov.sh.

11 January 2023