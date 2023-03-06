Police Appeal for Information – Suspected burglary at Hutt’s Gate

The Royal St Helena Police are currently investigating a suspected burglary at a property in the Hutt’s Gate area. The property was initially broken into sometime on the evening of Friday, 30 December 2022, through to the early hours of Saturday, 31 December 2022.

A further attempt to break into the same property took place on the evening of Sunday, 19 February 2023, causing damage to the property.

If anyone has any information which may assist with this investigation, regardless of how minor it may seem, please contact a Police Officer of your choice on telephone 22626 or by email: cid@sainthelena.gov.sh.

#StHelena #StHelenaPolice #AppealForInformation

SHG

6 March 2023