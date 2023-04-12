Police Appeal For Information – Criminal Damage to Castle window and bottle thrown into Jamestown Swimming Pool

The Royal St Helena Police are currently investigating two separate incidents of criminal damage that have recently occurred in Jamestown.

During the early hours of the morning on Saturday, 1 April 2023, a window was smashed at the Castle on the terrace side. This caused considerable damage and resulted in a clean-up effort and replacement of the window at the taxpayer’s expense.

During the evening of Saturday, 1April 2023, into the morning of Sunday, 2April 2023, a bottle was thrown into the Jamestown Swimming Pool. This bottle was broken, leaving dangerous fragments in the shallow end of the pool, posing a risk to pool users. Again, considerable time has been spent to clean this bottle up to enable the Swimming Pool to be opened to the public.

The public are reminded that it is a criminal offence to cause damage to public or private property not belonging to themselves. Windows at the Castle have been broken at least four times in the last four years by behaviour that amounts to criminal activity. On each of these occasions, money is spent from the public purse replacing the windows that have been damaged. This is money that could have been spent on public services and facilities elsewhere.

Similarly this is the third incident in 2023 where bottles and other materials have been thrown into Jamestown Swimming Pool outside of opening hours. The Swimming Pool is an important leisure facility for the public, and it is of concern that injuries could be caused to persons using the pool due to the mindless behaviour of others.

If anyone has any information which may assist with these investigations, regardless of how minor it may seem, please contact the police officer of your choice by telephone on 22626 or by email through james.venning@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

12 April 2023