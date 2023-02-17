Persons born in 1948 and 1949 encouraged to test for Bowel Cancer

Over the next year the Health Services Directorate will be offering free testing for bowel cancer for anyone aged 50-74 years.

From Wednesday, 22February 2023, those who were born in 1949 can pick up a home test from the Hospital Reception.

Those who were born in 1948 can continue to pick up a home test from the Hospital Reception.

The Hospital Reception is open from 8am to 9pm, seven days per week.

If you are not sure whether you wish to take the test, we suggest that you collect the test which has a sheet explaining the test, and then decide if you wish to take it.

The test has full instructions on how to use it, and once you have completed your test you can drop it back into the box at Reception.

Results from your test will be provided within four weeks, and you may be called in to speak to a doctor about these if necessary.

If you have any questions about this campaign please call the hospital on 25888. Alternatively please speak to your GP.

The Health Services Directorate will continue to call groups of people for testing in age order, and will publish a public announcement when the test kits for your age group are ready to be picked up.

Notes to Editor:

Bowel cancer is common on the Island and in most cases (9/10) is caused by polyps in the bowel. Bowel polyps are small growths on the inner lining of the large intestine (colon) or rectum. Bowel polyps are very common, and affect around 1 in 4 people aged 50 or over.

The Health Services Directorate can detect polyps by testing your poo for blood using a simple test. When detected early, bowel cancer survival rates are very high (around 90%), so getting tested is very important.

SHG

17 February 2023