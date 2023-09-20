Persons aged 50+ encouraged to test for Bowel Cancer

The Health Services Directorate is currently offering free testing for bowel cancer for anyone aged 50+ until Friday, 29 September 2023. Those who wish to take the test can call Grace Richards or Anna Bowers on tel: 25818 who will arrange for a test kit to be made available to you.

Everyone offered a test is strongly encouraged to take one. Early detection through testing helps to ensure you stand the best chance of receiving successful treatment where needed.

If you are not sure whether you wish to take the test, we suggest that you request the test kit and read the materials that come with it before deciding if you wish to take it. A short video with instructions on how to take the test is also being televised on the local TV Promo Channel.

Results from your test will be provided within four weeks, and you may be called in to speak to a doctor about these if necessary.

If you have any questions about this campaign please call the Hospital on tel: 25888. Alternatively, please speak to your GP.

Notes to Editor:

Bowel cancer is common on the Island and in most cases (9/10) is caused by polyps in the bowel. Bowel polyps are small growths on the inner lining of the large intestine (colon) or rectum. Bowel polyps are very common, and affect around 1 in 4 people aged 50 or over.

The Health Services Directorate can detect polyps by testing your poo for blood using a simple test. When detected early, bowel cancer survival rates are very high (around 90%), so getting tested is very important.

#StHelena #BowelCancer

SHG

20 September 2023