New outpatient clinic timetable further improves availability of appointments

Following feedback regarding the Health Services’ medical provision in 2021/22, most notably issues accessing clinical appointments and the continuity of doctors, the Health & Social Care Portfolio has been working to recruit a full complement of medical staff.

Following the New Year, the Island now has a full complement of GPs, and a new timetable for outpatient clinics has been put into effect. It should be noted that this new timetable is slightly different from that which has been in place since November 2022.

With a full rota of GPs available, the number of Jamestown clinics has increased to up to three a day, with Half Tree Hollow clinics taking place weekly on both a Monday and a Friday.

Clinics will also be held each week in Longwood on a Wednesday, and in Levelwood on a Thursday. This is an increase on the previous of rota of two extra clinics each month in both of these districts, improving access to appointments and providing a further positive impact on the continuity of care patients can expect to receive.

Members of the public are advised that appointments for outpatient clinics can be booked through the Health Services medical records office, via telephone number 22321.

#StHelena #GP

SHG

17 January 2023