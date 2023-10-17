My Liver and Me’ Health Talks – Additional Session

The Island’s Dietitian, Sarah Mattinson, will be continuing the series of health talks in October with a session called ‘My Liver and Me’. The talk will be focused on a condition known as ‘fatty liver’.

Non-alcoholic liver disease or ‘fatty liver’ is caused by too much fat around the liver and is closely related to type 2 diabetes, heart disease and being overweight. If left untreated, further damage can happen which can then lead to liver cancer or liver failure.

During the daytime sessions there will be the opportunity to have a health check of you weight, height, body mass index, waist circumference and blood pressure. This will be available during the first 30 minutes of the sessions. Sarah will then give a short talk about how to reverse or halt further damage to your liver through some simple lifestyle changes.

The sessions will take place as follows:

Date Time Venue Thursday, 19 October 11am – 12pm Hospital Health Education Centre Thursday, 19 October 6pm – 7pm Hospital Health Education Centre Friday, 20 October 1.30pm – 2.30pm Longwood Clinic Thursday, 26October 6pm – 7pm CCC Hall, Ladder Hill Friday, 27October 11am – 12pm Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Monday, 30 October 11am – 12pm Levelwood Clinic

To register your interest or find out more please email: Sarah.mattinson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

17 October 2023