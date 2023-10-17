My Liver and Me’ Health Talks – Additional Session

17 October 2023
The Island’s Dietitian, Sarah Mattinson, will be continuing the series of health talks in October with a session called ‘My Liver and Me’. The talk will be focused on a condition known as ‘fatty liver’.
Non-alcoholic liver disease or ‘fatty liver’ is caused by too much fat around the liver and is closely related to type 2 diabetes, heart disease and being overweight. If left untreated, further damage can happen which can then lead to liver cancer or liver failure.
During the daytime sessions there will be the opportunity to have a health check of you weight, height, body mass index, waist circumference and blood pressure. This will be available during the first 30 minutes of the sessions. Sarah will then give a short talk about how to reverse or halt further damage to your liver through some simple lifestyle changes.
The sessions will take place as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Thursday, 19 October
|11am – 12pm
|Hospital Health Education Centre
|Thursday, 19 October
|6pm – 7pm
|Hospital Health Education Centre
|Friday, 20 October
|1.30pm – 2.30pm
|Longwood Clinic
|Thursday, 26October
|6pm – 7pm
|CCC Hall, Ladder Hill
|Friday, 27October
|11am – 12pm
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Monday, 30 October
|11am – 12pm
|Levelwood Clinic
To register your interest or find out more please email: Sarah.mattinson@sainthelena.gov.sh.
