‘My Kidneys And Me’ Health Talks

14 November 2023

A third of people on St Helena are living with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). CKD happens when your kidneys are damaged. This can be for a number of reasons, but we know that during the early stages there are certain things you can do to help avoid the disease progressing to kidney failure.

CKD will be the subject of the final health talk for this year. The Island’s Dietitian, Sarah Mattinson, will be giving tips and advice on what you can do during the early stages of CKD to remain healthy, and also busting some myths around diet and kidney disease.

The session will last about 45 minutes and help you understand why controlling other conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol is so important for people living with early stage CKD. You do not have to share any personal medical information during the session and there will be an opportunity to ask questions after the session.

The sessions will take place as follows:

DateTimeVenue
Wednesday, 22 November6pm – 7pmHospital Health Education Centre, located behind the General Hospital
Thursday, 23 November11am – 12pmHospital Health Education Centre, located behind the General Hospital
Thursday, 23 November 6pm – 7pmThe CCC Hall, Ladder Hill
Friday, 24 November11am – 12pm Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
Friday, 24 November2pm – 2.45pmLongwood Clinic
Monday, 27 November11am – 12pmLevelwood Clinic

To register your interest or find out more please email Sarah.mattinson@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone 22500.

