‘My Kidneys And Me’ Health Talks

A third of people on St Helena are living with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). CKD happens when your kidneys are damaged. This can be for a number of reasons, but we know that during the early stages there are certain things you can do to help avoid the disease progressing to kidney failure.

CKD will be the subject of the final health talk for this year. The Island’s Dietitian, Sarah Mattinson, will be giving tips and advice on what you can do during the early stages of CKD to remain healthy, and also busting some myths around diet and kidney disease.

The session will last about 45 minutes and help you understand why controlling other conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol is so important for people living with early stage CKD. You do not have to share any personal medical information during the session and there will be an opportunity to ask questions after the session.

The sessions will take place as follows:

Date Time Venue Wednesday, 22 November 6pm – 7pm Hospital Health Education Centre, located behind the General Hospital Thursday, 23 November 11am – 12pm Hospital Health Education Centre, located behind the General Hospital Thursday, 23 November 6pm – 7pm The CCC Hall, Ladder Hill Friday, 24 November 11am – 12pm Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Friday, 24 November 2pm – 2.45pm Longwood Clinic Monday, 27 November 11am – 12pm Levelwood Clinic

To register your interest or find out more please email Sarah.mattinson@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone 22500.

SHG

14 November 2023