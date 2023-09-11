‘My Diabetes And Me’ Sessions

Dietitian, Sarah Mattinson, will be holding ‘My Diabetes and Me’ education sessions during September 2023.

These sessions are a chance for people living with Type 2 Diabetes to understand complications of diabetes and get advice for improved blood sugar control through diet, lifestyle and medications.

Those attending daytime sessions will have the opportunity to have a health check (weight, BMI, blood pressure) and receive a healthy eating handbook. For those people who work during the day, there will be the opportunity to attend an evening session, but unfortunately there will be no health check available at these.

The sessions will take place as follows:

Date Venue Time Thursday 21 September Jamestown Community Centre 11am – 12.30pm Thursday 21 September The Museum 7pm Friday 29 September Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 11am – 12.30pm

SHG

11 September 2023