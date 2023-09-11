St Helena Government

‘My Diabetes And Me’ Sessions

11 September 2023

Dietitian, Sarah Mattinson, will be holding ‘My Diabetes and Me’ education sessions during September 2023.

These sessions are a chance for people living with Type 2 Diabetes to understand complications of diabetes and get advice for improved blood sugar control through diet, lifestyle and medications.

Those attending daytime sessions will have the opportunity to have a health check (weight, BMI, blood pressure) and receive a healthy eating handbook. For those people who work during the day, there will be the opportunity to attend an evening session, but unfortunately there will be no health check available at these.

The sessions will take place as follows:

DateVenueTime
Thursday 21 SeptemberJamestown Community Centre 11am – 12.30pm 
Thursday 21 SeptemberThe Museum7pm
Friday 29 SeptemberHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre11am – 12.30pm

