Minute Silence to Be Held on Friday 24 February to Mark Anniversary of Invasion of Ukraine

Friday 24 February will mark one year since Ukraine began its resistance against Russian aggression and the wholescale invasion of its territorial borders. Since then, over eight million people have fled Ukraine and a further eight million people having been internally displaced, with many tens of thousands of people estimated to have lost their lives.

It is right that St Helena shows that it still stands side by side with Ukraine. On Friday, the flag of Ukraine will be flown at Plantation House and a minute silence shall be observed across the Island at 11:00.

The minute silence will be marked by a solemn reflection at the Cenotaph in Jamestown. Members of the public are encouraged to observe the silence if they can, either at the Cenotaph or wherever they are at 11:00.

To allow people to gather at the Cenotaph if they wish, parking restrictions will be in place in the area immediately around it until 11:30 on Friday 24 February.

SHG

23 February 2023