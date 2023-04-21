Minister’s Question Time – Tuesday, 25 April 2023

The second meeting of Minister’s Question Time will take place on Tuesday, 25 April 2023, at 10am in the Council Chamber. The meeting is due to last approximately one hour, is open to members of the public and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The topic for this meeting is ‘Tourism Development’.

A copy of the Order Paper will be published on the SHG Website on Tuesday morning at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

Legislative Council

21 April 2023