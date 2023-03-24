Minister Question Time – Friday 24 March 2023

Under the new Ministerial form of government, provision is made for a Minister’s Question Time to be held regularly. This session is intended to provide other members of the Legislative Council the opportunity to question Ministers directly on matters related to their portfolio responsibilities.

Following the recent implementation of the Council’s Standing Orders, it has been agreed that the Minister’s Question Time will be held monthly, with the first one taking place on Friday 24 March 2023, at 10:00 in the Council Chamber.

The meeting is open to members of the public and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The topic for this meeting is ‘Progress made in achieving the St Helena Governments Vision & Strategy 2022 – March 2025’.

A copy of the Order Paper will be published on the SHG Website on Friday morning, and can be viewed at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

Legislative Council

22 March 2023