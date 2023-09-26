Minister Martin Henry Departs For Overseas Conference

Minister Martin Henry, departed St Helena on 23 September 2023 to represent St Helena at the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), to be held in Accra, Ghana from 30 September to 6 October 2023.

The theme of the 66th CPC is ‘Commonwealth Charter Ten Years on: Values and Principles for Parliaments to Uphold.’2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter which outlines the principles and values of the Commonwealth. During the 66th CPC, there will also be a number of additional conferences and meetings which Minister Henry will be involved in, which will include the 39th CPA Small Branches Conference and the topical debate ‘Food Security and Sustainability in the Commonwealth’.

During his travel to Accra, Minister Henry transited via South Africa. He therefore took this opportunity to spend time with the Island’s off-Island medical services provider.

Whilst Minister Henry is away from the Island, Minister Mark Brooks will cover any urgent matters for the Health & Social Care Portfolio. Minister Henry will remain contactable via email through martin.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

26 September 2023