Legislative Council To Go Into Recess

Legislative Council will go into recess for a 10 working day period from Monday, 21 August 2023, to Friday, 1 September 2023. Normal business will resume from Monday, 4 September 2023. Legislative Council will also go into recess from Friday, 15 December 2023, to Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

During recess Legislative and Executive Council will not meet to conduct business unless of an urgent nature.

Constituents needing to discuss urgent matters can contact the Council representative in their district during this time.

Under the current Constitution, Legislative Council are not entitled to annual leave, therefore it has been collectively agreed to take periods of recess.

Councillors would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

Legislative Council

14 August 2023