Jonathan’s 190th Birthday Campaign Secures Second Marketing Award

On 14 September 2023 St Helena and FINN Partners, SHG’s UK-based marketing and communications agency, won a second industry-leading marketing award for Jonathan’s 190th Birthday activities that took place in December 2022.

The second annual PRCA Platinum Awards were held in London in September, to recognise and celebrate the very highest standards in public relations (PR). There, the ‘Jonathan Turns 190’ campaign won its second marketing award for the year, the PRCA Platinum Media Relations Award 2023.

The PRCA is the world’s largest professional PR association, representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. The PRCA Platinum Awards are designed to pit leading entries from around the world against each other, to showcase and reward the very best in global communications.

Entry is available exclusively to award-winning agencies, teams and individuals, as well as those who’ve been shortlisted in awards programmes within the past 12 months. This enables organisations and individuals to benchmark their work against leading practitioners and teams from around the world, and allows recognition and celebration of the very highest standards in global public relations.

This award comes in addition to the Gold-Standard Travel Marketing Award for ‘PR Campaign up to £50,000 spend’, which was awarded on 3 July.

Notes to editors

The PR Campaign surrounding the December 2022 on-Island celebrations for Jonathan’s 190th Birthday gained worldwide media coverage, reaching more than 474 million people. This included TV appearances on The Drew Barrymore Show in the USA, a Sky News interview between presenter Kay Burley and Governor Philips, and Teeny Lucy featuring on both BBC News and BBC News 24. Multimedia coverage ranged from CNN to The Independent and People, among others.

£2,000 was spent, within the local economy, to celebrate Jonathan’s birthday. SHG and FINN Partners then worked together under their normal contract to gain international coverage of the event, generating £4.8 million pounds of international Advertising Value Equivalency (AVE). AVE is the amount that St Helena would have had to spend on Jonathan’s birthday coverage if these activities had been paid for, rather than secured for free.

The PRCA award was collected by representatives from FINN Partners.

The Jonathan campaign was also shortlisted for European Excellence Awards 2023.



SHG

1 November 2023