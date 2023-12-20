Jamestown Wharf Closure

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed from 8am to 4pm on Thursday, 21 December 2023. This closure is to enable Port Control to relocate empty containers in preparation for the arrival of the Islands cargo on the next voyage of the Maria Da Paz.

Vehicle owners are kindly asked to refrain from parking on Jamestown Wharf as this may prevent this operation from proceeding.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

20 December 2023