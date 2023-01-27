Jacob’s Ladder Rehabilitation Project Update

Rehabilitation works on Jacob’s Ladder have been underway since end of August 2022. The works being undertaken will see the steps, metal structure, inclined plane and adjoining walls repaired and improved, ensuring that the structure remains safe for users and continues to be an iconic piece of St Helena’s built heritage for many years to come. This project is being funded by Lord Michael Ashcroft KCMG, PC, through the British Napoleonic Bicentenary Trust and managed by SHG through the Project Management Office.

These works were initially programmed to be completed by end of December 2022. However, there has regrettably been several unforeseen delays experienced to date. This has included shipping delays impacting the arrival of essential materials, and site staff absences due to COVID-19. Additionally, the scope of the works has expanded to ensure that the maximum value is gained from the works being undertaken now, without needing to disrupt public access to the ladder in the near future.

Site works are approximately 60% practically complete and Contractor has increased site productivity by increasing staff on site in attempt to recover delays.

A further update on programmed completion will be issued in due course.

The public are thanked for their understanding.

27 January 2023