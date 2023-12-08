Immigration Office Telephone Query System

The Immigration Section are implementing a telephone query system on Tuesdays, when the office is otherwise closed. This is to ensure that enquiries can still be made and processed whilst staff are at the airport managing midweek flights. This will start from 12 December 2023.

If you have a query you can leave a message through telephone number 22287. A member of the Immigration team will respond to the query as soon as possible.

In the near future, the Immigration Section will also be implementing an appointment based system for Tuesdays. An announcement providing more information on this will be issued in due course.

The Immigration Section thanks the pubic for their understanding.

SHG

8 December 2023