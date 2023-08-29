HM Customs and Immigration Office Closure

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their office at the wharf will be closed today, Tuesday 29 August 2023, due the rescheduled Airlink flight. Normal operations will resume from Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

The Immigration Section will also be closed for business tomorrow, Wednesday 30 August 2023. Normal business will resume on Thursday, 31 August 2023.

HM Customs and Immigration would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

29 August 2023