The Health & Social Care Portfolio would like to advise the public that, due to scheduling issues, their Hearing Aid Repair & Maintenance Drop In at the Canister, Jamestown, will be closed on Wednesday, 16 August 2023.

Normal weekly sessions will resume as usual on Wednesday, 23 August 2023, at 10am. For urgent repairs, please contact Kelly McDermott on tel: 52041.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted and the Health & Social Care Portfolio thanks the public for their support and cooperation.

SHG

14 August 2023