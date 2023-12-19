St Helena Government

‘Healthier Me, Healthier You’ Information Stalls

19 December 2023

The Smokefree St Helena team, along with the Mental Health team, will be running a ‘Healthier Me, Healthier You’campaign in January 2024.

‘Healthier Me, Healthier You’ combines two important campaigns, ‘Dry January’ and ‘New Year, New You’. It aims to encourage individuals to take achievable actions to being healthier in 2024.

Stalls promoting the campaign will be held between 10am and 1pm as follows:

DateVenue
Wednesday, 20 December 2023The Canister in Jamestown
Friday, 22 December 2023 Half Tree Hollow Supermarket
Friday, 5 January 2024The Canister in Jamestown
Friday, 12 January 2024Longwood Avenue
Friday, 19 January 2024Half Tree Hollow Supermarket
Friday, 26 January 2024The Canister in Jamestown

We encourage anyone interested to visit the stall to find out more information about the campaigns, what the service has to offer, as well as a chance to sign up to Smokefree St Helena.

The Smokefree St Helena and Mental Health teams looks forward to seeing you there.

