‘Healthier Me, Healthier You’ Information Stalls

The Smokefree St Helena team, along with the Mental Health team, will be running a ‘Healthier Me, Healthier You’campaign in January 2024.

‘Healthier Me, Healthier You’ combines two important campaigns, ‘Dry January’ and ‘New Year, New You’. It aims to encourage individuals to take achievable actions to being healthier in 2024.

Stalls promoting the campaign will be held between 10am and 1pm as follows:

Date Venue Wednesday, 20 December 2023 The Canister in Jamestown Friday, 22 December 2023 Half Tree Hollow Supermarket Friday, 5 January 2024 The Canister in Jamestown Friday, 12 January 2024 Longwood Avenue Friday, 19 January 2024 Half Tree Hollow Supermarket Friday, 26 January 2024 The Canister in Jamestown

We encourage anyone interested to visit the stall to find out more information about the campaigns, what the service has to offer, as well as a chance to sign up to Smokefree St Helena.

The Smokefree St Helena and Mental Health teams looks forward to seeing you there.

19 December 2023