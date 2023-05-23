Health And Social Care Portfolio Staff Graduation Event

St Helena emergency response staff (Fire and Sea Rescue, Police, and Health) recently marked another milestone in further building the capacity and capability of their respective organisational areas. This saw the graduation of 13 team members who successfully completed the Immediate Life Support (ILS) course, 19 staff for First Response Emergency Care Level 3 (FREC3), and seven childminders completing their Combined Emergency First Aid at Work and Emergency Paediatric First Aid Training.

A graduation ceremony, to congratulate and thank the Health and Social Care portfolio teams for their hard work, was held on Thursday 4 May at Plantation House. The event was hosted by Acting Governor Greg Gibson and Director of the Health and Social Care Portfolio Tracy Poole-Nandy.

The various training courses started in February 2023, were led by paramedics Thomas Attewell and Michael Gaga-Hale and were delivered in association with Qualsafe. This means that the courses are accredited and recognised by the UK emergency services, having been developed in line with industry best practices to ensure the training and skill of responders are as up-to-date as possible.

Providing this training to emergency staff will have a number of benefits to the community. Having these additional staff members trained in first aid will mean more people are in a position to assist in an emergency, and able to provide emergency medical care before professional medical help arrives.

SHG have also secured funding for further training to be provided throughout the year. As part of this, we hope to progress First Response Emergency Care Level 3 responders to Level 4, which would be an equivalent qualification recognised by UK ambulance services.

