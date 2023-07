Acting in accordance with section 5(2) of the Public Holidays Ordinance, 1945, His

Excellency the Governor, has directed that Friday, 17 November 2023, shall be observed as a Public Holiday to mark the occasion of the birthday of His Majesty

King Charles III.

A Public Notice was issued to this effect on 20 July 2023.

StHelena #PublicHoliday

SHG

26 July 2023