Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Thursday 30 November 2023

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Thursday, 30 November 2023, at 10am at the Council Chamber.

This is the first sitting of the fourteenth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The Order Paper currently includes fourteen questions for response and two motions for debate. The two motions are with regard to amending the Standing Orders and amending the Code of Conduct for Members of Legislative Council. There is also a Supplementary Appropriation Bill for 2023/24, which can be viewed on the SHG website at: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/. The session will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, during which each Elected Member will have the opportunity to raise various issues.

The Order Paper will be published on the SHG website in due course at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil

SHG

22 November 2023