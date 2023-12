Port Control advise that there will be a disruption to the ferry service on Thursday 7 December 2023. The ferry service will be available from 4am until 9am, then from 3pm to 8pm. The ferry service will be closed between 9am and 3pm as the ferry boat will be unavailable.

The ferry service will resume operations as normal from Friday 8 December 2023.

Port Control thanks the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

6 December 2023