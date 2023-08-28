Feral Pigeon Monitoring (And Culling) At Horse Point Landfill Site

The public are advised that from Monday, 4 September 2023, to Friday, 8 September 2023, activities may be underway at Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) to cull feral pigeons. If so, this will only be taking place in the mornings and will usually end by 9.30am.

Bi-annually feral pigeon numbers are monitored at HPLS and reported on by the Environmental Management Division. This takes place in support of the St Helena Airport Limited (SHAL) Wildlife Hazard Management Plan, which includes mitigating against bird-strike risk to aircraft.

Feral pigeons congregate to feed on the organic content of waste within the netted domestic waste cell. If culling is necessary to reduce their numbers, this is undertaken around the netted cell by an experienced person, appropriately licensed by the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio, using an air rifle.

Signage will be in place near the domestic waste cells area as per the below image:

The public are reminded that the domestic waste cells area is restricted to authorised persons only, as permanently signposted within the site.

SHG

28 August 2023