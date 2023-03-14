Fencing Project at Horse Point Landfill Site

Waste Management Services (WMS) would like to advise that work has begun to replace all of the boundary fence at Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS).

Sections of the original fencing have already been removed, so please adhere to all signage and/or instructions from the WMS team to maintain site safety. Certain areas should not be accessed and normal day to day tasks at HPLS includes the operation of heavy plant and machinery. To mitigate risk of injury and/or damages to staff and users, access must therefore only be via the designated entrances.

This project was funded between efficiency savings made within the Environmental, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio budget and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office through the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund – Overseas Territory Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Programme. The work to re-fence the site is being undertaken by the WMS team for further efficiency.

If you’d like more information regarding HPLS operations, including the Public Recycling Facility and Materials Recycling Facility, please contact Landfill Manager, Patrick Crowie, by tel: 23655 or by email: landfill.manager@helanta.co.sh, or the Environmental Officer Risk Management, Terri Clingham, by tel: 24724 or by email: terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Waste Management Services; working in partnership with customers for a cleaner and greener St Helena.

SHG

